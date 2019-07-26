Secretary charged with stealing $41,000 from Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former secretary of the Randolph Technical High School is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the school's Student Activity Fund.Jyllyan Norman, 50, of Philadelphia, was charged Thursday with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Theft Receiving Stolen Property, and related charges."Students, teachers, and staff worked hard to raise money to support activities for the students of Randolph Technical High," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "The defendant was entrusted to manage those funds, but instead she stole from the kids and used the money to enrich herself. This investigation remains ongoing, and my Office will continue to hold anyone who abuses their position of public trust accountable."According to authorities, Norman worked as secretary to the principal of Randolph Technical High School from 2012-2018, during which time she managed the school's Student Activity Fund.The investigation alleges that Norman wrote 85 checks worth a total of $41,087.88 to herself, friends and family.