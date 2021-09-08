The Sedgwick Theater in Mount Airy gets big economic boost

State Senator Art Haywood was in Mount Airy to help present a $500,000 grant to fund much-needed improvements to the space.
The Sedgwick Theater was built in 1928, designed in that era's style of an art deco movie palace, at the height of the film revolution.
"I remember when it was extremely vibrant, but I also remember the comeback," said Haywood. "This award today is part of that great comeback. This theater is such a critical part of our community."
The senator helped present the check to the Quintessence Theatre Group, which is currently in residence at the theater on Germantown Avenue.
The theater will use the funds to create a more comfortable and welcoming venue while maintaining the original architecture.
Construction on the theater will start in the coming weeks.