Philadelphia business owner using unique space to give back to needy families

NICETOWN (WPVI) -- It might just be one of the most Insta-grammable businesses in the city.
Selfie Content Room owner Sarah Stanley is now using the interactive space to be a bright spot for families going through a difficult time this holiday season.
"I did this because I want families and friends to come here and create memories from pictures," she said.
Stanley is specifically reaching out to women and children living in shelters. She says she was once one of those at-risk kids, so she's decided to open her space free of charge.
The Nicetown location is equipped with 15 rooms, each has a different eye-popping backdrop perfect for snapping photos.
She says the space is usually used for parties or events, but Stanley says now it's about paying it forward.
"Me and my mom, when I was smaller, were living in a shelter for about a year until she got her Section 8. And I just remember being there and it was so boring, there was nothing to do. Now that I'm in a position to give back, I think this is perfect," she said.
She says this goal is very personal for her, as she started this business at the end of October.
She says she's will open the space free of charge once-a-month starting December 19th from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information, visit: Selfie Content Room on Instagram.
