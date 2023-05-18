Dianne Feinstein suffered brain inflammation as complication from shingles, aide confirms

Concerns arise over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's cognitive health upon return to Capitol Hill after she says 'I've been here. I've been voting.'

The California senator recovered at home for some three months.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein suffered complications from shingles that included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, her office confirmed on Thursday.

Feinstein, a Democrat, was diagnosed with shingles in February and was away from the Senate while recovering at home for some three months.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

The New York Times first reported earlier Thursday that Feinstein suffered from encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome -- which affects facial nerves and can cause paralysis -- as a a result of her shingles.

A spokesperson for Feinstein subsequently said in a statement that "the senator previously disclosed that she had several complications related to her shingles diagnosis. As discussed in the New York Times article, those complications included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein takes her seat as people applaud, at a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsey Hunt syndrome," the spokesperson said.

At 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of the Senate. She has said she will retire at the end of her current term, in January 2025.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.