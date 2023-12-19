WATCH LIVE

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman unhappy with US Steel deal

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan in a $14 billion deal

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 11:39AM
WPVI

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is unhappy with the sale of US Steel.

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan in a $14 billion deal. It is the latest step in a gradual decline for the iconic 122-year-old company, which was once the largest company on the planet.

Under the terms of the deal, US Steel's operations will retain the name and will continue to have a U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh.

However, the sale agreement could face opposition.

The United Steelworkers Union vowed back in the summer to only support a proposed purchase offer from Cleveland Cliffs, another unionized American steel company.

