Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman unhappy with US Steel deal

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan in a $14 billion deal

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is unhappy with the sale of US Steel.

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan in a $14 billion deal. It is the latest step in a gradual decline for the iconic 122-year-old company, which was once the largest company on the planet.

Under the terms of the deal, US Steel's operations will retain the name and will continue to have a U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh.

However, the sale agreement could face opposition.

The United Steelworkers Union vowed back in the summer to only support a proposed purchase offer from Cleveland Cliffs, another unionized American steel company.