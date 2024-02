Montgomery County EMT arrested in Florida, charged with possessing child pornography

SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An EMT who worked in Montgomery County is now charged with possessing child pornography.

Authorities say border patrol agents found the disturbing videos on Trout's cell phone.

Skippack EMS released a statement saying Trout has been suspended from his job amid the investigation.