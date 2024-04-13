SEPTA says officer foot patrols have also increased, hiring 34 new officers this year.

SEPTA says serious crime down over last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA says it has seen serious crime, like robberies and aggravated assaults, decrease across the system by 45% so far in 2024. In the same timeframe, there have been six murders on or near SEPTA property.

As the transit agency works to change its environment and its public image, SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson shared what has been working including a Virtual Patrol Unit.

"Watching cameras over a large portion of SEPTA and they are in a position to direct cops to where ever they see trouble starting to brew," says Lawson.

Thirty-thousand cameras cover the expansive SEPTA property.

On April 1, cameras at the Somerset Station zeroed in on a suspect who was picked up in conjunction with Philadelphia police hours after a fatal stabbing on the westbound platform.

SEPTA says officer foot patrols have also increased, hiring 34 new officers this year. The agency is looking to hire additional officers over the budgeted headcount.

The approach toward quality of life issues has led to the enforcement of 12,000 additional code of conduct violations for issues like smoking, drug usage on the system and fare evasion.

"If you're not paying the fare, you're not respecting our equipment, our customers and our employees that is a group that we are really focused on right now," says Lawson.

Chief Lawson says these officer interactions on the system for low-level issues has likely prevented more serious crime, with nine illegal guns recovered this year.

While recognizing there is work to be done, murder, rape and aggravated assaults are up this quarter over last, according to SEPTA.