SEPTA bus collides with pickup truck, passengers injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA confirms passengers have been injured after a bus collided with a pickup truck in North Philadelphia.It happened around 6 a.m. Friday at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue.Police say the Route 47 bus collided with the truck, crashed into a utility pole and then came to a rest in a parking lot of a used car dealership. The bus also struck some of the used cars.SEPTA says the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The truck suffered severe front-end damage, but there was no word on injuries to anyone in the vehicle.Authorities have shut down the area to traffic.An investigation is underway on what led to the collision.