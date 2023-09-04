SEPTA officials investigate bus crash in Philadelphia as operators undergo safety training

SEPTA is investigating a collision involving one of its buses in Philadelphia on Sunday.

SEPTA bus and trolley operators are currently undergoing safety training due to a recent string of crashes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is investigating a collision involving one of its buses in Philadelphia on Sunday.

A Route 38 bus collided with the passenger side of a Jeep Cherokee at Broad Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City, officials say.

There was a person sitting on the side of the vehicle that was struck.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep stepped outside the vehicle to speak with police after the crash.

There have been at least eight reported crashes involving SEPTA vehicles this summer.