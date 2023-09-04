WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

SEPTA officials investigate bus crash in Philadelphia as operators undergo safety training

SEPTA bus and trolley operators are currently undergoing safety training due to a recent string of crashes.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 4, 2023 2:57AM
SEPTA officials investigate bus crash in Philadelphia as operators undergo safety training
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA is investigating a collision involving one of its buses in Philadelphia on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is investigating a collision involving one of its buses in Philadelphia on Sunday.

A Route 38 bus collided with the passenger side of a Jeep Cherokee at Broad Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City, officials say.

RELATED | Bus crashes into Philadelphia building, marking 4th SEPTA-involved collision in 1 week

There was a person sitting on the side of the vehicle that was struck.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep stepped outside the vehicle to speak with police after the crash.

SEPTA bus and trolley operators are currently undergoing safety training due to a recent string of crashes.

There have been at least eight reported crashes involving SEPTA vehicles this summer.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW