SEPTA employees to begin safety training after series of crashes; some riders should expect delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, passengers will have to pack their patience as SEPTA employees begin safety reinforcement training for the next eight weeks following a series of crashes.

"Over the last three weeks, we had these handful of extremely serious incidents. And when we have something like that we want to do everything we can to make sure we're addressing it," said Andrew Busch, who is the SEPTA media relations director.

The first of eight incidents started on July 21 when two SEPTA buses crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard and killed one passenger and hurt several others.

More people were injured on different days, including when a bus crashed in Fishtown and a trolley slammed into another one in Upper Darby.

"There's no call for that," said Lou Bowens who takes the bus frequently. "They should be aware of their surroundings and what they do. That's why they drive SEPTA."

Busch said the entire workforce of about 9,000 people from top executives to drivers will have a full day of training.

"Going over the core principles, trying to give people helpful reminders and then getting feedback, especially from our frontline workers - things that they're seeing (and) concerns they may have," said Busch.

Busch said they'll start with the nearly 2,500 bus and trolley operators and educate about 250 each day.

They hope to finish this group by Labor Day.

In the meantime, passengers can expect delays.

"Doesn't matter to me," said Bowens. "As long as they conduct themselves in a manner that's safe for all of us."

"Check before you head out on Monday morning, and we're going to try to update with what we're seeing," said Busch. "This is something we think is going to benefit in the short and long term."

Busch said they'll try to push our information on their website and app in real time.

He also urges customers to report unsafe conditions on the SEPTA Transit Watch app.