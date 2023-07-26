Bus crashes into Philadelphia building, marking 4th SEPTA-involved collision in 1 week

Police said it happened on 16th and Walnut streets just before 9 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to a vehicle collision in Center City on Tuesday night.

The crash involved a SEPTA bus, officials say.

Police said it happened on 16th and Walnut streets just before 9 p.m.

The SEPTA bus reportedly crashed into a building.

There is no information on any injuries at this time.

This incident is the fourth crash involving a SEPTA vehicle within a week.

In the first crash, two SEPTA buses collided resulting in 19 injuries on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

A 72-year-old passenger, Siu Nam Mak, was killed in the crash.

The next incident involved a SEPTA bus that struck an electric box in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, injuring four passengers.

Another incident involved two SEPTA trolleys, which struck one another and caused minor injuries in Delaware County.