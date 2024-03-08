New video shows suspect sought in deadly SEPTA bus shooting in South Philadelphia

Police say the shooter fled the scene, leaving the bus and heading into the Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a confrontation on a SEPTA bus that ended in a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue, police say. It involved a Route 79 bus.

The video shows the suspect and a 37-year-old man start fighting on the bus.

The suspect then exits the bus, pulls out a gun, and shoots the victim through the doorway.

The suspect is then caught on video entering the SEPTA station at Snyder Avenue and Broad Street.

He was last seen getting on a Broad Street Line train heading south.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

