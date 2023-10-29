Family, coworkers gather to honor life of SEPTA bus driver who was shot, killed on his route

As Bernard Gribbin's loved ones grapple with their grief, his co-workers also fear for their lives.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of SEPTA employees and the family of Bernard Gribbin, 48, gathered at the SEPTA Midvale Depot in Philadelphia to honor his life and legacy on Saturday.

They said Gribbin has been a bus operator for the past 12 years, and he loved to serve his community.

Bernard Gribbin

"Excellent employee, excellent friend and excellent coworker, and a family member that will be missed," said Chauntann Reid, a SEPTA Midvale District chairperson.

Philadelphia police said Gribbin was shot and killed by Zhontay Capers, 21, on his bus route in Germantown on Thursday.

That was his first day back to work after being sick.

"We all come here just to take care of our families just like Bernard did," said Keith Bradford, the SEPTA Midvale District union representative. "None of us expect that when we put our uniform on in the morning that will be the last time we will come back."

The SEPTA CEO and TWU Local 234 president reached a tentative one-year deal on Friday to avoid a strike.

However, it doesn't include safety measures. They said they'll continue to discuss safety protocols.

"Unfortunately, you can't stop everything, but I do feel that the company needs to protect us a lot more," said Reid.

"We have to get a full bulletproof door or something," said Bradford. "Bernard lost his life for what? He was doing his job."

Those who were close with Gribbin say he would have encouraged them to stay positive, even in dark times.

"Bernard would laugh at us, and tell us to keep our head up and keep our foot on the gas," said Bradford.

"He would say, 'You know what guys, keep on pushing,'" said Noel Sanchious, a SEPTA supervisor. "'Keep on going. Stay strong. Stay motivated. Despite all that's going on in the world today, we can't stop here.'"