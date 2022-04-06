SEPTA

Suspect wanted for slapping SEPTA bus driver over on-board mask policy

Police said the suspect slapped the SEPTA driver when told that masks are required on the bus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for slapping a bus operator after being reminded of the on-board mask policy.

According to SEPTA, the assault happened on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets in Philadelphia.

Police said a juvenile male boarded a Route 17 bus, and when the bus operator told another passenger, who was with the juvenile, that masks are required to be worn on SEPTA, the juvenile slapped the operator.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

