R.D. Murray says his goal is for riders to have a good experience.

SEPTA train conductor on Doylestown Line goes out of his way to return lost wallet

SEPTA train conductor on Doylestown Line goes out of his way to return lost wallet

SEPTA train conductor on Doylestown Line goes out of his way to return lost wallet

SEPTA train conductor on Doylestown Line goes out of his way to return lost wallet

SEPTA train conductor on Doylestown Line goes out of his way to return lost wallet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- R.D. Murray has been a SEPTA train conductor for nearly 24 years.

He has a saying every time he puts on his SEPTA uniform: "You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but when you put on this SEPTA uniform on, you have a SEPTA great day," he said with a smile.

His goal is for riders to have a good experience.

"Everything is safety, on-time performance," he said.

But on New Year's Eve, when he was working the Doylestown Line, one of his passengers left something very important behind: his wallet.

R.D. Murray

"He had some real serious information in his wallet," Murray said, "and trust me he needed it!"

The passenger boarded at the Ardmore station and headed into Philadelphia for New Year's Eve, which was also Murray's birthday. Instead of heading straight out to celebrate, the West Oak Lane resident decided to take a detour to the address on the passenger's driver's license.

"I drove all the way from Doylestown. Not gonna say where (the passenger) lives, but he lives like really, really far on the other side," said Murray.

Doorbell camera video shows Murray walking up to the front door of the passenger's home. After there was no answer when he rang the doorbell, he spoke directly to the doorbell camera.

"I found your wallet," he said. "I'm returning it. Found it on my train."

Murray then left the wallet in a secure place for the passenger.

"I wanted to be anonymous because it was just a kind and good thing to do, that's my heart," he said.

His good deed, however, is anonymous no more after the owner of the wallet saw the doorbell video the next day and began a search for Murray to say thank you.

"I look for nothing, no accolades. I don't need accolades," said Murray, "because this is what I do."

The conductor with a conscience just hopes it makes more people feel like, when they ride SEPTA, they've got someone looking out for them.

"It's a safe and friendly and respectful environment," he said. "And, trust me, if you lose something, you will get it back!"