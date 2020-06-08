Travel

SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, SEPTA will require all riders to wear a face mask or covering to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"To help continue efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, beginning Monday, June 8 everyone riding SEPTA will be required to wear a face mask or covering. #FlattenTheCurve," SEPTA tweeted Friday.



The transit agency has been strongly urging customers to wear face coverings while riding, but it was not a requirement.

In April, SEPTA had issued a policy requiring riders wear masks, but reversed its decision after videos of two separate incidents were posted on social media.

EMBED More News Videos

SEPTA made a change to their mask policy after videos surfaced on social media.



One video showed a man being pulled off a bus by several Philadelphia police officers after the bus driver called 911. A police report stated the rider caused a disturbance on the bus stemming from a disagreement over wearing a face mask.

The second video circulated showed a SEPTA worker telling people on a bus to exit if they didn't have masks. The worker then directed one man, who was wearing a bandanna over his mouth, to get off the bus.

Regular schedules are in effect on most SEPTA bus routes, trolleys, the Norristown High-Speed Line, Market-Frankford and Broad Lines.
