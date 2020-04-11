Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday, SEPTA enacted a policy stating riders must only ride for essential services and jobs and they must cover their face with masks or cloths. But on Friday, the latter portion of that policy was revoked after two videos from separate incidents surfaced on social media.

One video from Friday morning in Center City showed a man pulled out of the bus by several Philadelphia police officers after the bus driver called 911.

A police reporter stated the rider caused a disturbance on the bus stemming from a disagreement over wearing a face mask.



Septa issued a statement in part saying,"An incident today posted on social media regarding a passenger being removed from a bus is still under investigation."

Philadelphia's Managing Director Brian Abernathy said during the daily city briefing that he had seen the video.

"I want to be very clear the police were not responding to the social distancing complaint. The police were responding to the fact the person was asked to leave the bus and refused, so failing to follow the bus drivers direction," he said.



"Let's remember our SEPTA bus drivers are front line boots on the ground hero's who go to work every day and feel the need for protection," said Mayor Jim Kenney, who did not see the video.

A second video circulated on Friday of a SEPTA worker telling people on the bus to get off if they didn't have masks. The worker then directed one man, who was wearing a bandanna over his mouth, to get off.

SEPTA is not actually able to enforce the mask/cloth cover policy and after seeing both videos, changed the policy on Friday.

SEPTA drivers are using vehicles with partitions to keep a distance between passengers but were also given masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptacrimecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
COVID-19: Montco death toll jumps to 62
U.S. census critical for funding after pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19
Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer
Philadelphia pastor to open church on Easter Sunday
Temple Health doctor provides insight to fighting COVID-19
99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus
Show More
Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities
Some New Jersey convicts could get home confinement under order
COVID-19 overflow facility at Liacouras Center opens Monday
Pennsylvania moves ahead with plan to free some inmates
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
More TOP STORIES News