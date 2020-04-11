Coronavirus News: SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday, SEPTA enacted a policy stating riders must only ride for essential services and jobs and they must cover their face with masks or cloths. But on Friday, the latter portion of that policy was revoked after two videos from separate incidents surfaced on social media.One video from Friday morning in Center City showed a man pulled out of the bus by several Philadelphia police officers after the bus driver called 911.A police reporter stated the rider caused a disturbance on the bus stemming from a disagreement over wearing a face mask.Septa issued a statement in part saying,"An incident today posted on social media regarding a passenger being removed from a bus is still under investigation."Philadelphia's Managing Director Brian Abernathy said during the daily city briefing that he had seen the video."I want to be very clear the police were not responding to the social distancing complaint. The police were responding to the fact the person was asked to leave the bus and refused, so failing to follow the bus drivers direction," he said."Let's remember our SEPTA bus drivers are front line boots on the ground hero's who go to work every day and feel the need for protection," said Mayor Jim Kenney, who did not see the video.A second video circulated on Friday of a SEPTA worker telling people on the bus to get off if they didn't have masks. The worker then directed one man, who was wearing a bandanna over his mouth, to get off.SEPTA is not actually able to enforce the mask/cloth cover policy and after seeing both videos, changed the policy on Friday.SEPTA drivers are using vehicles with partitions to keep a distance between passengers but were also given masks.