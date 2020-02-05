SEPTA

SEPTA's Key Card expansion continues with Regional Rail riders at Suburban Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The transit agency is rolling out its "tap to exit" feature at Suburban Station.

Jefferson Station just adopted the service last month.

Customers with Key Cards, senior passes, or magnetic passes can tap or swipe to exit at designated turnstiles at Suburban Station from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers who use paper tickets or cash can continue to use turnstiles that are not designated for tap to exit.

SEPTA says the program at Suburban Station will start with a small number of turnstiles designated for tap to exit, and will grow as customers get accustomed to using them.

The agency said there will be signage directing customers to the tap-to-exit turnstiles, and SEPTA Key Ambassadors will be on-hand to assist customers and answer questions.

While customers will not be required to use "tap to exit" during this phase of the program, SEPTA is encouraging riders to try this option so they can get familiar with the system as the Key implementation moves forward.

The action will soon be required at all gated Center City stations
