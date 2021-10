PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA has launched a new tool to help riders gauge how crowded their bus is before they get on board. The Estimated Seat Availability Dashboard is now active for most bus routes.It uses ridership information from a mix of sources to give estimates for each trip.As more data is collected, the tool will also be used for all of SEPTA's modes of travel, the company says.The feature will be integrated into SEPTA's official app later this year.