man shot

Police: Man critically injured after shooting at SEPTA station in North Philadelphia

Officials believe part of the incident was caught on tape.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured underground at SEPTA station in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Broad Street underground on the Broad Street Line.

According to SEPTA, the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an argument on the street.

The argument continued into the North Philadelphia Station, where the victim was shot once in the right chest.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by 22nd district officers, where he was placed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Officials believe part of the incident was caught on tape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaseptagun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Police: Strawberry Mansion shooting leaves man critically injured
Doctor who died confronting California church shooter hailed a hero
Man fatally shot in Wilmington
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
TOP STORIES
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Gas prices soar to record highs across region, Philly hits $5
Pregnant woman killed, baby saved after Port Richmond shooting
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Authorities break up theft ring targeting Lowe's, Home Depot stores
Special Report: Nurses worried about increase in hospital violence
Show More
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Philadelphia
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Harper, Schwarber hit 2 HRs, Thomson wins debut vs. Angels
AccuWeather: Sunny & Comfortable This Weekend
More TOP STORIES News