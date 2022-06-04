Police: Man critically injured after shooting at SEPTA station in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured underground at SEPTA station in North Philadelphia.The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Broad Street underground on the Broad Street Line.According to SEPTA, the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an argument on the street.The argument continued into the North Philadelphia Station, where the victim was shot once in the right chest.He was transported to Temple University Hospital by 22nd district officers, where he was placed in critical condition.So far, no arrests have been made.Officials believe part of the incident was caught on tape.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.