SEPTA police investigating ethnic intimidation incident on Broad Street Line

It happened Thursday around 6:50 a.m. on the Broad Street Line at Synder Avenue.
A 15-year-old Asian girl told police the woman made derogatory comments toward her and pulled out a knife.
The teen was not injured.
Anyone with information about the woman in the picture is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
Meanwhile, the transit agency announced a new security plan to make public transportation safer for riders in Philadelphia.
Eighty-eight unarmed employees have been dispatched across the subway system.
They will be stationed along the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines, as well as on the concourses in Center City.
Each of these new guards has a phone to connect with SEPTA police and alert them to issues.
These workers are employed by three private security firms.