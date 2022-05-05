SEPTA

SEPTA police investigating ethnic intimidation incident on Broad Street Line

A 15-year-old Asian girl told police the woman made derogatory comments toward her and pulled out a knife.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA police investigating ethnic intimidation incident on train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are looking to identify a woman in connection with an ethnic intimidation incident on a train.

It happened Thursday around 6:50 a.m. on the Broad Street Line at Synder Avenue.

A 15-year-old Asian girl told police the woman made derogatory comments toward her and pulled out a knife.

The teen was not injured.

Anyone with information about the woman in the picture is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

SEPTA police are looking to identify this woman in connection with an ethnic intimidation incident on a train.



Meanwhile, the transit agency announced a new security plan to make public transportation safer for riders in Philadelphia.

Eighty-eight unarmed employees have been dispatched across the subway system.

They will be stationed along the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines, as well as on the concourses in Center City.

Each of these new guards has a phone to connect with SEPTA police and alert them to issues.

These workers are employed by three private security firms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsseptabias crime
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTA
SEPTA to bring in dozens of additional security personnel
Couple holds wedding ceremony on SEPTA train
SEPTA police investigating 2 robberies at stations in Philly, Delco
Broad Street Run: Road closure, SEPTA information
TOP STORIES
Caught on video: Woman stabbed while jogging in Philly; suspect sought
Embiid listed as "out" for Game 3, but status could change: ESPN
Thieves steal, damage grave markers in South Jersey
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Inside the space hotel set to open in 2025
Concerns over Black maternal mortality increase demand for doulas
Renovated section of Wildwood boardwalk set to open Friday
Show More
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Police: Shooting leaves man dead near Widener University
After a splashy offseason, it's a great time to be an Eagles fan
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
More TOP STORIES News