Philadelphia police investigate after shots fired at SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted on the concourse at 15th and Market streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers did not say if any weapons were recovered or if an arrest was made.

This incident comes as SEPTA Transit Police consider going on strike.

SEPTA police could begin the strike at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. A strike would then be in effect starting on Monday.

The union is mainly asking for better pay and benefits from the transit agency.