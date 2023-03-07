WATCH LIVE

SEPTA, Philadelphia police investigate stabbing on train near Logan Station

It started as a fight among a group of minors and led to one person getting stabbed.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 11:12PM
SEPTA and Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a train near Logan station.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and Philadelphia police are investigating a chaotic incident that happened on the subway over the weekend.

It started as a fight among a group of minors on a train near Logan Station on Saturday night. As a result of this, one person was stabbed.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police have not released the victim's identity.

SEPTA is now working with the Philadelphia Police Department to identify those involved.

There's no word yet if any charges will be filed or what may have started the fight.

