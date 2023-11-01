SEPTA to stop accepting tokens for payment on January 1, 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Effective January 1, 2024, SEPTA will no longer accept tokens for fare payment.

The sale of tokens ended in 2018, however, SEPTA has continued to accept tokens on buses and trolleys, and via fare kiosks at stations and bus loops.

Officials say customers must use all remaining tokens before they expire at the end of 2023. Tokens are valued at $2 each and are not redeemable for cash.

Officials recommend adding the value of all remaining tokens to a SEPTA Key card at a fare kiosk.