MT. LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A worker was rescued after falling nine feet into a septic tank hole on Wednesday in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Waverly Avenue.Officials say the construction worker fell down the septic tank hole and became stuck in the ground.Chopper 6 was overhead as rescue crews were eventually able to help the victim escape.The worker is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.There is no word yet on the victim's condition at this time.