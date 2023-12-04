Chester County police sergeant due in court on charges of shooting at driver in 2021

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County police sergeant accused of shooting at a driver back in 2021 is due in court on Tuesday.

It comes as one racial justice organization is calling for more charges to be filed.

The scheduled court appearance is why Takeisha Landry, the driver who was allegedly shot at, returned to Pennsylvania from her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was driving in West Caln Township on November 10, 2021, when the incident happened.

"I need for the world to know what I've experienced," said Landry.

On the night in question, Landry was driving near the intersection of Compass Road and West King's Highway in West Caln Township when Sergeant Anthony Sparano pulled her over for turning left at a red light.

Landry admits she did not cooperate with Sparano's instructions when she was stopped.

Sgt. Anthony Sparano

"Of course I became nervous," she said, adding that she drove off.

"I drove to be able to get in a well-lit area and at least get someone on the phone," she said.

When Landry drove away Sparano fired a shot at her car, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

"He shot through my back window on the driver's side," said Landry.

"There are laws that you shouldn't fire into a moving vehicle unless you are in danger," said Elder James Johnson, the CEO of the Racial Justice Network, which is based in South Carolina.

Landry was not hit by the alleged shot. Sparano was later arrested and charged with simple assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office says the use of deadly force was not justified because the officer was allegedly firing at a car as it was driving away and the driver did not pose an immediate danger having been stopped for a minor traffic infraction.

The current charges are not enough for Landry, according to the Racial Justice Network.

"We are asking to upgrade the charges against him from a misdemeanor to a felony," said Johnson.

The organization is seeking to put the focus on police and the use of deadly force involving Black women. Our 6abc data team found that since 2015, approximately 93 Black women have been killed by police nationwide.

Landry says when she did eventually pull over, Sparano used excessive force.

"He dragged me out of my car by my hair," she said.

The 43-year-old mother of three plans to be there for the trial, saying she wants to see Sparano in court and off the police force.

"We don't want him on the street at all anymore," added Johnson.

Action News reached out to Sparano's attorney and the West Caln Township Police Department for comment, but neither responded.