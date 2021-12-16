officer arrested

West Caln Twp. officer accused of firing shot at vehicle during traffic stop incident

Chester County District Attorney's Office says the incident escalated after a traffic stop was initiated.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 11pm: December 16, 2021

WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer in West Caln Township, Chester County is accused of shooting at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop.

It happened on November 10 when authorities say West Caln Police Sgt. Anthony Sparano was pulling over a driver for making an illegal left hand turn.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Sparano asked the female driver for her license and registration but she refused to comply.

That's when the incident escalated.

Authorities say the driver drove away when Sparano tried to pull the woman out of the car.

Sparano then allegedly fired one bullet from his service weapon, striking the rear driver's side window.

The driver was not shot but she did suffer minor injuries in the incident.

The DA's office says the use of deadly force was not justified.

Sgt. Anthony Sparano



"No one is above the law. Every day, we hold our law enforcement officers to the highest standards and expect them always to honor the value of human life above all else. They have a duty to attempt to de-escalate potentially volatile situations and never to engage in the use of excessive force," said DA Deb Ryan.

Sparano did not suffer any injuries.

He is being charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident was captured on Sparano's body-worn camera and the woman's personal cell phone.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyofficer arrestedshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Cop was drinking before killing man, loading body in car: Court docs
Longtime Philadelphia police officer facing child porn charges
Officer arrested for punching man, gun picked up by child: Police
Judge approves refiled assault-related charges against former officer
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News