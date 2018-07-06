Sesame Place closed Friday due to water main break

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Sesame Place was forced to close early on Thursday, and will be closed again Friday, due to a water main break in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

The break happened along the 2000 block of East Lincoln Highway (Business Route 1), cutting off service to tens of thousands of customers including the theme park, the Oxford Valley Mall, and others along Business Route 1 and Oxford Valley Road.


Crews have been working through the night trying to make repairs.

It could take until Friday afternoon to restore water pressure.

