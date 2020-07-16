Sesame Place announces phased reopening plan

The phased reopening of the park will include strictly enforced and enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screening, according to a news release.
To help manage capacity to maintain physical distancing within the park, advance online reservations will be required.
"We're thrilled to reopen our park and celebrate our 40th birthday this year," said Cathy Valeriano, president of Sesame Place. "We know our guests are eager to return and we are just as excited to continue to provide them with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while taking the necessary steps to make families feel safe when they visit our park during this milestone year and beyond."
Specific changes include:
- Enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented at arrival areas and for high-contact surfaces. Spacing will be increased for the touchless turnstiles enabling appropriate physical distancing.
- Restaurants at the park will include arranged seating to accommodate physical distancing. Tables and chairs will be sanitized with increased frequency, condiment and topping stations will be closed, utensils will be pre-packaged, and guests with refillable products will be provided single-use alternatives. Buffet-style service areas will be adjusted or closed until further notice.
- In retail shops, there are markings for physical distancing and signage directing guests to defined entrances and exits. To minimize contact of items at checkout, bagging and wrapping materials will be given to customers.
- Across the park and especially in high-contact areas, enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented. This includes an increased number of hand sanitizer stations, areas with single-direction guest flow, modified seating in venues to maintain physical distancing and cleaning according to enhanced protocols. Lounge chair seating will also be modified to maintain physical distancing.
- Queue lines for all rides will have markings for physical distancing and modified seating will be implemented to maintain physical distancing.
- Depending on the ability to ensure physical distancing for guests and team members, certain components of shows and meet-and-greets, such as those involving guest interactions, character interactions and photo opportunities will be modified or removed. Parades will be temporarily unavailable.
2020 Season Pass holders can visit the park on July 20 at 9 a.m. Reservations for single-day ticket holders will be available starting at 10 a.m. on July 20.
On sale now through July 26, guests can take advantage of the 'Sunny Days on the Way!' sale with admission starting at $39.99.