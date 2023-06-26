Throughout New Jersey, streets turned into rivers on Sunday evening as severe weather moved through the area.

Storms make for soggy Sunday evening across parts of Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Throughout New Jersey, streets turned into rivers on Sunday evening as severe weather moved through the area.

In Haddonfield, a viewer captured flooding on the roadway bringing cars to a standstill. Flash flooding also hit Somerdale with cars driving through deep waters at White Horse Pike and Laurel Road.

In Voorhees, you could barely see a parking lot in the afternoon. In Laurel Springs, a tree was uprooted in front of someone's front yard.

"A lot of debris," said James Flanagan, of Northeast Philadelphia.

The weather also impacted neighborhoods in Northeast Philadelphia. A tree was down in Mayfair, and branches and leaves were scattered throughout roadways.

"Branches started falling out of the tree and cars started slowing down," said Flanagan.

In Bensalem, on the 6000 block of Powder Horn Court, a home caught fire.

"Big boom and like I said, a white flash, everybody's electric just jumped. I said, 'I'm going to take a look in the backyard,'" said Gary Bowles, of Bensalem.

Bowles said he ran over with his daughter to help get the family out safely before fire crews arrived.

"I ran upstairs and sure enough I was able to see in the attic, there were flames coming up on top of the roof. I said, 'Everybody get out,'" said Bowles.

"It's crazy like I have so much to lose and I'm running into a house that's on fire," said Amber Peters, of Bensalem.

Action News is waiting to hear back from officials if the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Neighbors are thankful everyone is okay, but this afternoon was a good reminder for everyone to stay weather-aware ahead of more storms Monday.