Happy Heart Happy Home Farm and Rescue in Glen Mills leveled by powerful storms

An animal sanctuary in Delaware County is still digging out and cleaning up from Monday's severe storms.

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A nonprofit in Delaware County is still digging out and cleaning up from Monday's severe storms.

Happy Heart Happy Home Farm and Rescue in Glen Mills, rescues animals - horses in particular - and was leveled by falling trees.

RELATED: Parts of Delaware County, Pa. cleaning up after severe storm

"I was on the road picking up a horse and he said in a panic: "Yu have to get home, you have to get home. There's horses trapped'," said Lauren Rosborough. "You couldn't see anything. Everything was covered in trees. You couldn't get up this driveway. The damage you see is what we now have to deal with."

No tornado was confirmed in Delaware County, but the powerful straight-line winds certainly made those at the barn feel like something had touched down.

Rosborough says she and her team have been working around the clock to relocate all of the animals from this location to temporary homes.

She says clean up wouldn't have been possible without her team, volunteers and residents support.

Rosborough says they are already looking for a new location because they've grown so much, and this has expedited the process.

Thankfully, all of the animals are okay, including the three horses that were trapped between the fallen trees.