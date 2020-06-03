Severe storms rip through Delaware Valley

Line up severe storms moving through Center City Philadelphia @6abc #Phillywx pic.twitter.com/kFkfBsCafj — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) June 3, 2020

Wild weather!! Our 60 + pound planter flew across the street in Fairmount. Keep ⁦@6abc⁩ on throughout the day. The storms aren’t over! ⁦@6abcadamjoseph⁩ & ⁦@CecilyTynan⁩ are going to be very busy today. pic.twitter.com/s7deT1N9Jj — Jess Gonzalez (@HessicaGonzalez) June 3, 2020

Storm clouds rolling through! Stay safe! Thanks @EddieABurns for sharing the photo 📸. Pic was taken in South Philly @6abc @6abcWeather pic.twitter.com/jVdZqSXoAW — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) June 3, 2020

we just got rocked in Plymouth meeting, had to be atleast 80mph @phillywx @6abc pic.twitter.com/fS23XBp9lV — Matt Brauckmann (@BrauckObama) June 3, 2020

BREAKING: Heavy rescue operation underway after tree crashed on top of clubhouse at Philmont Country Club in Lower Moreland Twp. @6abc pic.twitter.com/OiYcx9x0u1 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) June 3, 2020

Severe storms blew through the Delaware Valley Wednesday afternoon causing downed trees, power outages and flooding.Heavy rain and gusty winds ripped through Philadelphia just before 1 p.m.In Plymouth Meeting, winds rocked homes and brought down trees.Meteorologist Karen Rogers said the area saw "hurricane-force winds" and could see more storms late Wednesday afternoon and evening.The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in an enhanced risk for severe weather.Any thunderstorm could be accompanied by flooding downpours, wind gusts to 60 mph and even quarter size hail.