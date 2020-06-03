severe weather

Severe storms rip through Delaware Valley

Severe storms blew through the Delaware Valley Wednesday afternoon causing downed trees, power outages and flooding.

Heavy rain and gusty winds ripped through Philadelphia just before 1 p.m.







In Plymouth Meeting, winds rocked homes and brought down trees.





Meteorologist Karen Rogers said the area saw "hurricane-force winds" and could see more storms late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Any thunderstorm could be accompanied by flooding downpours, wind gusts to 60 mph and even quarter size hail.
