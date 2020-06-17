Bucks Co. school bus driver sexually abused 2 teenagers: DA

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who worked as a school bus driver in Bucks County has been charged with sexually abusing two teenagers as authorities seek additional victims.John Michael Evans, 40, of Tullytown, was arrested Tuesday on counts of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and related counts stemming from abuse that occurred over three years, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.Officials said Evans abused the teen boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020, when one of the victims reported the incidents to police."These two young men have probably spared more victims from abuse at the hands of this serial child predator by bravely coming forward to police about how he victimized them," said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. "I am sorry that they had to suffer this horrific abuse. We owe them a tremendous debt for their bravery."According to authorities, one of the victims is a 16-year-old. They said Evans abused the boy, possessed nude photos of him, and arranged sexual encounters with other men which included the teen.According to a criminal complaint, Evans instructed the victim to indicate he was an adult if the other men asked.The complaint said Evans told the teen about the other victim, saying no one believed him, and no one would believe the 16-year-old either if he reported the abuse.The District Attorney's Office said the other victim, who is now 17 years old, reported in December that Evans had sexually abused him on multiple occasions. However, officials said a police investigation did not uncover enough evidence to support a criminal charge.As a result of the new investigation, charges were filed.Officials said, prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts. Investigators also believe Evans had involvement with youth sports.Evans was jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail.Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or has information about others should contact Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer or Detective David Coyne at 215.348.6354 or Tullytown Police Sgt. Andrew Bunda at 215.945.0999 ext. 225.