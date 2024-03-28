Philadelphia man arrested for alleged drunk driving crash that left woman dead

Toxicology tests showed that the driver's blood-alcohol level was .13%, which is above the legal limit.

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges nearly four months after police say he struck and killed a woman while drunk driving.

Authorities announced the arrest of 38-year-old Shaikan Pitts on Wednesday.

38-year-old Shaikan Pitts from Philadelphia

The crash happened back on November 25, 2023, on Old York Road and Spring Avenue in Elkins Park, Montgomery County.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, police found 33-year-old Laishah "Nala" Holloman trapped under her white Ford van.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later revealed that Holloman's van was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck by a silver Nissan Rogue, which police say was driven by Pitts.

The Rogue struck the driver's side door so hard police say it spun out before overturning.

Investigators said Pitts was driving 69 mph in a 40 mph zone and took no action to brake before the crash.

Toxicology tests showed that Pitts' blood-alcohol level was .13%, which is above the legal limit, and that he had cannabinoids in his system.

Police also revealed that Pitts has never held a valid driver's license.

Pitts is now being charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving without a license, and other related charges.