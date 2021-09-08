movie

'Shang-Chi' star Florian Munteanu talks about role as super-human villain 'Razor Fist'

Director Destin Daniel Cretton keeps film true to Asian-cultural heritage
By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

'Shang-Chi' star talks about role as super-human villain 'Razor Fist'

CHICAGO -- He's not a robot but "Razor Fist" is a super-human villain in the latest Marvel movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

RELATED: 'Shang-Chi' smashes Labor Day box office records with $71.4M debut

ABC 7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders talked to the director of the Labor Day record-breaking blockbuster and the villain himself.

"Raw, massive and big," is how actor Florian Munteanu said the character of Razor Fist was first introduced to him.

RELATED: Simu Liu is Marvel's first Asian superhero in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

"How did they do that arm thing?" Sanders asked.

"So they cut my arm off and they put a blade in. No! They were just putting a green glove above my arm, CGI Marvel makes it happen," explained Munteanu.

The film's director is Destin Daniel Cretton.

"I love the action in this movie, I love the big set pieces, it's equally as important for me to really hone in on the family drama," said Cretton.

RELATED: Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates

Cretton said it was important to keep the cultural heritage of the film pure.

"We took a lot of care in making sure that the team that we hired, the creatives that we surrounded ourselves with were people who were from mainland China, Hong Kong and from Chinese American backgrounds.

The dialogue around every scene in this movie was influenced by the collective experience of our diverse group," said Cretton. "I think it is the only way to move forward into the future and keep our industry healthy and alive."

SEE MORE:



Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
'Shang-Chi' actress Awkwafina talks about groundbreaking film for Asian artists
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reflects on success, AAPI representation, boba and karaoke
'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu hears fans chant his name at world premiere

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomovieactorsummer blockbusterasian americantheater
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shatters box office
Celebrating 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Simu Liu's life changing role in Marvel Universe
Take a wild trip with John Cena on 'Vacation Friends'
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking severe storms; flash flood and tornado potential
Man shares Covid survival story: 'Like a plastic bag over your head'
New details after mom killed, toddler injured in hit-and-run
Wolf requests Biden declare major disaster in Pennsylvania
Gov. Wolf in Montco to discuss plan to fight COVID in Pa. schools
Pa. Task Force 1 recalls effort to help after 9/11 attacks
Man found dead behind New Jersey food market identified
Show More
Some Pa. flood victims still without power, water one week later
Fire deputy tours Ida storm damage in Montco
As Ida cleanup continues, residents eying up tonight's storm
Documentary by West Philly filmmaker honors Black Rosie the Riveters
Historic theater gets big economic boost in Mount Airy
More TOP STORIES News