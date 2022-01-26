South Jersey man wanted for fatal Wawa shooting arrested in New York

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, of Vineland, was being sought for the January 13 murder of 23-year-old Luis Rivera.
Authorities say Rivera was leaving the Wawa on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive in Vineland when he was gunned down.
According to court documents obtained by Action News, store surveillance video captured Marlow firing the weapon inside the store.
On Wednesday, Marlow was apprehended with help from the United States Marshals Service.
Marlow will soon be extradited back to South Jersey.
He is currently facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.