shooting

South Jersey man wanted for fatal Wawa shooting arrested in New York

Investigators say Luis Rivera was shot and killed as he exited the store.
By
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man accused of killing a person inside a South Jersey Wawa was taken into custody in New York on Wednesday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, of Vineland, was being sought for the January 13 murder of 23-year-old Luis Rivera.

Authorities say Rivera was leaving the Wawa on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive in Vineland when he was gunned down.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Wawa store late Thursday night in Vineland, New Jersey.



According to court documents obtained by Action News, store surveillance video captured Marlow firing the weapon inside the store.

On Wednesday, Marlow was apprehended with help from the United States Marshals Service.

Marlow will soon be extradited back to South Jersey.

He is currently facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandnew jerseyshootingwawa
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigate shooting in Coatesville; 1 injured
Police: Road rage incident leads to gunfire in SW Philly
Police chase armed robbery suspects; victim shot in 2nd incident
Second arrest made after man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
17-year-old student fatally shot near Southwest Philly high school
AccuWeather: Biting cold overnight, then tracking a Nor'easter
Armed robbers targeting Philadelphia fast-food restaurants
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Eagles' Brandon Brooks announces his retirement
Man charged with murder after aunt found dead in Bucks County park
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Show More
Officer dragged half a mile during Philadelphia traffic stop
CHOP KOP: New pediatric hospital now open
What to know about tensions between Russia, Ukraine
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
Remembering Kobe Bryant 2 years after his death
More TOP STORIES News