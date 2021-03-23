Pets & Animals

Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A 9-year-old Minnesota boy who was on a family vacation in Florida was attacked by a shark off Miami Beach.

Jay Weiskopf was holding his mother's hand while body surfing in the water.

When he fell on his stomach, his mom suspected something was wrong.

"When I pulled him up, I noticed there was just a big chunk of skin missing from his shoulder, and he just said 'ow' and I looked down, and there was about a 4-foot gray shark, just kind of swimming away," said Kristine Weiskopf, the boy's mother.

Emergency responders took the young boy to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to close the large wound on his shoulder.

Jay's father is thankful the shark didn't take his son's life.

The family says the beach is still open, and they're concerned the shark could attack again.



