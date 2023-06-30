12-year-old from Philadelphia bitten by shark while swimming in Cocoa Beach

"It was just like so fast and aggressive it bit me three times in a row," said Magnolia Woodhead of Philadelphia.

COCOA BEACH, Florida -- There's a new warning about sharks in the water after a series of encounters in Florida, including a 12-year-old girl from Philadelphia.

In Florida, at least two incidents were reported in just the past week.

Magnolia Woodhead was swimming in Cocoa Beach when a shark latched onto her leg earlier this week.

She says she was on vacation with her family when she was bit three times, leading to 50 stitches.

"It was just like so fast and aggressive it bit me three times in a row," said Woodhead of Philadelphia. "And then I just like my first instinct was to push it off because it hurts so bad. I was just like, get away from me."

Malea Tribble was paddle boarding from the Bahamas to Palm Beach to raise money for charity when she got more than her money's worth - a hammerhead shark stalking her from below.

"I felt a bump on my board, but I didn't really think about it too much. It happened a couple times. And then my husband happened to notice the fin."

Somehow, Malea managed to stay calm.

"As soon as I knew it was a shark I knew that I needed to keep my composure so I just, I kept going to the side of the boat get to the boat as fast as you can, don't look around because I just didn't want to lose my balance," she said.

In 2022 the United States had 41 unprovoked shark bites. Florida had 16 cases alone.

"So Florida really leads the world in the number of shark bites on people," said Stephen M. Kajiura, a professor at Florida Atlantic University.

Now as the holiday weekend begins, crews at beaches all across the country are on alert.

In Cape Cod, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently detected multiple great whites just off the shores.

And in New York - where there were eight attacks last year - 18 drones are on patrol trying to keep shark encounters at bay.

Experts say to enjoy the beach, but take some precautions.

"Swim near a lifeguard tower. So if anything does happen, you've got immediate access to first aid. If someone is fishing on the beach, don't maybe don't swim there," said Kajiura.