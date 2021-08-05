shark attack

Pennsylvania girl injured in suspected shark attack in Ocean City, Maryland

Family members say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 11pm: August 4, 2021

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts, family members said.

Jordan Prushinski and her family of Plains Township, Luzerne County told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water. She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

"I didn't really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere," Jordan told the station.

Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

RELATED: Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan's family took her to Atlantic General Hospital.

"We still don't know what kind of shark it was. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark bite because no other animal makes this type of bite," Jordan's mother said.

The Executive Director of the Shark Research Institute told WBRE-TV it was likely a blacktip shark.

The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren't ruling out marine life.

RELATED: Boy Scouts camper bitten by shark while canoeing off Southern California coast

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniasharksshark attack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Florida shark attack caught on video
NC shark attack survivor featured in National Geographic special
Boy Scouts camper bitten by shark while canoeing off CA coast
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News