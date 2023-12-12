Philadelphia business hooks a $250,000 investment on 'Shark Tank'

Black Paper Party products are in big box retailers like Walmart, Macy's and Target, and in 6,000 stores nationwide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Black Paper Party is known for its inclusive holiday and special occasion wrapping paper and gift décor.

The local business recently took center stage facing the Sharks, and the Philadelphia business hooked a $250,000 deal.

"I guess I was most nervous about the Q &A. I've seen so many episodes of the show that it could go left field really quickly," said Jasmine Hudson.

"It seems really scary at first when you're in the tank, but once you get through the pitch part you realize it's a meeting. And we pitch our business all the time," added Madia Willis.

Hudson, Willis and J'Aaron Merchant describe the experience of facing the Sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank" as surreal.

Inspired by the flashpoints of 2020, which included COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd, the trio of women launched the Black Paper Party, aimed at diversifying special occasions and holiday gift wrapping.

Their products are in big box retailers like Walmart, Macy's and Target, and in 6,000 stores nationwide.

"I think we're bringing something to the consumer they want and haven't had for a long time, or really ever, until now," said Merchant.

Within three years of starting, the business has swelled. Before the airing of the Shark Tank episode, they were nearly sold out of merch online.

Forty-five minutes later, they got a bite.

The trio says this moment is deeper than what this does for their company's bottom line.

"We're just excited to spread the word about representation in the holidays and what we're doing."