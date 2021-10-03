double homicide

Pennsylvania man accused of murder, assaulting co-workers in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WPVI) -- Authorities in Florida say an electrician from the Lehigh Valley went on a killing spree, attacking his co-workers and their families.

The sheriff says Shaun Runyon, who is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, killed two people and critically injured a third, who isn't expected to survive.

Runyon was armed with a knife and a baseball bat.

This happened in Polk County at a home they were sharing for a temporary work project.

Officials say Runyon got into an argument with his supervisor Friday, punching him and running away.

His boss in Pennsylvania thought he was on his way back to the area.

"The boss was surprised to find out that he was not only here, but he was murdering his co-workers this morning," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Records show Runyon has a criminal history, including an arrest in May dealing with strangulation in Northampton County.

Charges are forthcoming in Florida.
