Shelter Me: Burlington County Animal Shelter introduces Mustafa

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Burlington County Animal Shelter located in Westampton, New Jersey.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter serves as a temporary home for stray dogs, cats and other small animals. Their vision is to provide their animals with appropriate care, love, and attention at all times. They save thousands of animals every year.

Burlington County Animal Shelter's Erika Haines introduced us to Mustafa, a pointer retriever mix.

Mustafa came into the Burlington County Animal Shelter as a stray in July of 2023 and is believed to be about 3 years old.

Mustafa is described as a gentle pup who enjoys leisurely walks outside and baking in the sun. He is neutered, has all of his vaccines and is microchipped.

To adopt Mustafa or any of his shelter friends, visit Burlington County Animal Shelter