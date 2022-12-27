Police charge man in Center City hotel deadly shooting on Christmas Day

Investigators say he forced his way into the victim's room inside the Sheraton Hotel.

According to sources, the suspect found out his ex-boyfriend was meeting up with the 37-year-old male victim at the hotel.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have charged the suspect accused of killing a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.

Twenty-four-year-old Mehkial Heredia, of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, is charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime.

The 37-year-old victim was shot in the head.

Police sources tell Action News Heredia killed the victim in a fit of jealousy after the man met up with the defendant's ex-boyfriend at the hotel.

Sources say the suspect then drove home to Gilbertsville, called police and confessed to the crime.

A spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement that the safety of guests is top priority and staff is working with police to provide all necessary information.

The victim has not been identified.

