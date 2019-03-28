Crime & Safety

Berks County sheriff's deputy wounded in accidental firearm discharge

READING, Pa. -- Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was wounded when her firearm accidentally discharged in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania courthouse.

Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht said the wounded deputy, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to Reading Hospital, where she was reported in good condition.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berks County Courthouse and Services Center in downtown Reading. It drew a large response from fellow deputies, city police and other law enforcement representatives.

The county district attorney's office is investigating.
