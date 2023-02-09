Sheryl Lee Ralph shows love for the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 57 performance

Excitement is building ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and not just for the game - but for the musical performances, too.

GLENDALE, Arizona (WPVI) -- Excitement is building ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and not just for the game - but for the musical performances, too.

One of the performers will be Sheryl Lee Ralph from the Emmy award-winning show "Abbott Elementary."

Ralph will serenade the millions of fans during the pre-game show with "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

On Thursday Ralph spoke about the importance of the song, which is also known as the Black National Anthem.

"To me, that shows a major effort by the NFL to be truly inclusive, to say 'we're going to represent all people,'" she said. "What a way to bring us all together."

Ralph was also not shy about who she is rooting for during the game. She showed her love for the Birds with an Eagles decorated purse.

"You know we must have the bag, representing the team, Philly all the way. You know it's a Philly thing," she said.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R &B legend Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful."

Rihanna is the featured halftime performer.