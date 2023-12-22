Pa. school's cross country team collects hundreds of shoes for good cause

Students known for running cross country are donating shoes to communities in other countries this offseason.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cross country team at Renaissance Academy Charter School is going the extra mile to collect shoes during the offseason.

"I have way too many shoes in my house and I thought I always needed more," said co-captain Aidan Duong. "And then after seeing this, I realize how lucky I am to have what I have."

So far, they've collected about 900 pairs, which will be donated to Funds2Orgs and used to stock shelves for small businesses in developing nations.

Renaissance Academy Charter School will continue to accept donations at the school building until January 15th. During the holiday break, a collection box will be placed outside.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website.

