Innocent bystander, 5 others injured during shootout in East Germantown section of Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander is recovering after he was struck by a stray bullet while in bed during a shootout in East Germantown late Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police

Police said at least 31 shots were fired in the 700 block of E. Chelten Avenue, near Chew Avenue, just before midnight.

A nearby officer heard the shots and found five men - between the ages of 18 and 26 - on the ground with gunshot wounds, police said.

The officer took four of them to Einstein Medical Center in his police car, and another officer was able to take the fifth, police said.

RELATED: Philadelphia police identify two 17-year-olds killed in Point Breeze quadruple shooting

Investigators said at least one of the men is listed in critical condition.

Police learned within minutes that a 49-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh by a stray bullet that came through his second-floor window.

Investigators said the victim was in bed in his apartment - above Lincoln Chicken and Burger Shop - at Chew and E. Chelten avenues when it happened.

RELATED: Brazen attacks on the rise in Philadelphia; officials push anti-gun violence efforts

Detectives said the man fell victim to two groups shooting at each other.

"We are working very hard to find out the reasons for this, but what we do know is that we have group on group violence in various parts of the city that's plaguing us right now and that's more than likely the reason for this particular situation," said 1st Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Police said the innocent victim is stable at Einstein Medical Center.

Investigators are working to track down more leads in the case and determine whether anyone else is involved.
