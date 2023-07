A woman shot two men after they attempted to burglarize her home in Germantown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman shot two men after they attempted to burglarize her home in Germantown.

Police say at around 1 a.m. Sunday, four men tried to break into a home in the 4900 of Germantown Avenue.

The woman inside the home shot at the suspects, striking two of them.

One man was shot in the leg, the other in the back.

They are now in the hospital in critical and stable condition.

Two other suspects remain on the run.