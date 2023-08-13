Police investigate shooting at Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County

A shooting took place at a popular amusement park in South Jersey on Saturday night.

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shooting took place at a popular amusement park in South Jersey on Saturday night.

Action News was at the scene at Clementon Park and Splash World in Clementon, Camden County.

After the altercation arose, shots were fired in the back parking lot area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers from multiple agencies were seen swarming the park in response.

Action News counted at least 18 evidence markers at the scene.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made or if any suspects are being sought.

