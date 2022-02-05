Philadelphia police investigating a shooting that left a man dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.Police say they were called to the 1400 block of West Toronto Street around 4 a.m. Saturday for several shots fired.Officials arrived on scene and found a 51-year-old man shot multiple times.The victim died on scene from his injuries.Police say there are security cameras nearby and they are hoping the cameras captured the crime.No arrests have been made.