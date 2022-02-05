homicide investigation

Philadelphia police investigating a shooting that left a man dead

The city is reporting 47 homicides for 2022. This time last year the city reported 52 homicides.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed early Saturday morning in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of West Toronto Street around 4 a.m. Saturday for several shots fired.

Officials arrived on scene and found a 51-year-old man shot multiple times.

The victim died on scene from his injuries.

Police say there are security cameras nearby and they are hoping the cameras captured the crime.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tioga nicetown (philadelphia)homicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Questions remain after 25-year-old killed on late night food run
Philly man's quick-thinking leads police to arrest NJ murder suspect
Shooting leaves a man dead in West Philadelphia
Police: Man shot, killed in Philly's Summerdale section
TOP STORIES
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
Icy Patches This Morning
Father, son save nurse after crash on Pa. Turnpike
Widener Univ. student almost struck by bullet while doing homework
Man who allegedly shot woman after she bumped him in market arrested
Pedestrian killed in Delco hit-and-run, suspect charged
Death of former Miss USA puts spotlight on high functioning depression
Show More
NJ fire officials warn against playing on frozen ponds
Rain set to cause freezing road conditions
Police: Chester man arrested for sexual assault of minors
Viral video sparks #VeryAsian solidarity movement
Bensalem HS senior shares ultimate comeback story after accident
More TOP STORIES News